Angels of Assisi rings in the holidays with free pet food

Angels of Assisi gave out 21 pallets of dog and cat food to spread holiday cheer this year.
Angels of Assisi gave out 21 pallets of dog and cat food to spread holiday cheer this year.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi wanted to spread the holiday cheer this year. They did that Monday through Wednesday by giving out 21 pallets of free cat and dog food to residents.

”One of our big goals is to keep people with their pets whenever possible and if helping them out with pet food can do that, that is just so important to us,” said Dayna Reynolds, director of community engagement at Angels of Assisi.

Reynolds said they understood that money might be tight for people this year and wanted to make sure they thanked the community for all their support.

The food was distributed at Roanoke Fruit and Produce Co. and Reynolds said they couldn’t have made this all happen without them.

