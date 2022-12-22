Birthdays
Danville man killed in Halifax County crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville man has been identified as the pedestrian killed in a crash Tuesday in Halifax County.

Charles D. Hendricks, 57, died at the scene.

Virginia State Police responded at 7:16 a.m. December 20 to the crash on Route 58, just east of Piney Grove Road. Police say the driver of a Ford F-250 pickup was traveling east on Route 58 and saw Hendricks walking in the road. The driver couldn’t avoid hitting Hendricks, who was walking with traffic and not wearing reflective clothing, according to police.

The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

