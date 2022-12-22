Birthdays
The Highlander anticipating spring 2023 opening

Highlander Hotel
Highlander Hotel(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Highlander Hotel is nearing completion and starting to take reservations for the spring.

The hotel features 124 rooms along with a rooftop bar and grill and is adjacent to Radford University.

The Highlander Hotel has four suites and rooms with mountain views.

It’s a $40 million project.

The hotel is expecting to be open in April.

“I think it’s going to be a, like I said, a world class hotel; we’re super excited to be able to bring some more jobs to the community, as well as having some students working,” Highlander Hotel General Manger Rachel Pegues said.

Reservations are being accepted for April first and beyond.

