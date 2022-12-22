How to lower your chance of getting frostbite in major wind chill

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Frostbite can happen after 30 minutes exposed to wind-chills below negative 20.

“It’s a burn from the cold, so it’s not any different to the skin or tissue than something hot, it would be like a thermal injury,” Dr. Andrew Blay said.

Dr. Blay says concerns should be focused on the extremities —which means frostbite can start in your toes, fingers, nose, ears, and face if they’re not covered well.

“You know you’re in trouble when things start to feel no and burn and that means that things are getting too cold and you need to get out of the cold and get inside,” Dr. Andrew Blay said.

Once you get inside, the way to prevent or reverse frostbite is to warm up gradually. One of the first doctor-recommended tips is to change out of wet clothes.

Permanent damage can happen if frostbite is not treated properly.

“It wouldn’t be treated any differently than any kind of other burns — probably a dressing on it some cream, and allow it to heal, but it’ll have to heal from within out because the skin on top will have been damaged,” Dr. Andrew Blay said.

Most people do not know they have a case of frostbite until someone else points it out, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Frostbite can be prevented. Here are tips to help you stay safe and warm.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.