Man embarks on a charity motorcycle ride after terminal illness diagnoses

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Battling a rare disease is hard. But Brett Anderson is taking it head-on. He was diagnosed with Pulmonary Fibrosis. A lung disease that affects the respiratory system. It has a life expectancy of between three to five years.

“Most people think it just affects your breathing, but it actually goes down the road to the point where you’ll need a lung transplant, or the majority of people will die from it,” explained Anderson.

At only 14 years old Anderson started driving planes. He’s been an airline pilot for 35 years. Now, even simple tasks are difficult.

“So, if I’m doing this too quickly like getting dressed or packing the motorcycle or even just walking across the courtyard. I tend to be out of breath and that’s something that I am not used to,” added Anderson.

But he is not letting it get in the way of his lifelong dream. In October, he hopped on his motorcycle with the goal of riding from Virginia to the tip of South America in Argentina.

“It’s been something I wanted to do for a long time but never had time to do with work and everything,” said Anderson. “But now finding myself not being able to fly and all this time off, I decided I would ride and do some good with it.”

The good is raising money for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. So far, he’s raised 10,000 dollars. He has a goal of raising 25,000 dollars. Click here if you wish to donate.

He rides for 3 days and rests for one. Occasionally flying home for doctor appointments and to restock on medications.

Although it’s a challenging 15,000 miles for someone with his condition. He’s enjoying the adventure with amazing views and making dozens of new friends.

“The great thing about a trip like this is you meet just so many people who open their hearts to you and their arms to you,” added Anderson. “And I’ve met a lot of people in Central America that have just been very welcoming.”

And while he may not fly anymore, he is still aiming for the sky.

“When life throws you a curveball it doesn’t mean you have to curl up and do nothing. It means you should go out and live your life,” explained Anderson.

Because he says it’s not what happens to you but how you handle it. Click here to follow his journey on his blog.

