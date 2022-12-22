Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts(Pulaski Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski Police Department is looking for two people possibly involved in a supermarket theft ring.

Police say about 11 a.m. December 17, a male and female stole 31 cans of Similac baby formula from Food City on Bob White Boulevard. The female, in a motorized shopping cart, helped the male load the basket with formula, and the female then placed all the cans into her skirt, according to police.

Police say the couple drove off in a 2009 Kia Sedona minivan with Virginia plate number TUN4446, which has been traced to an address in Baltimore, Maryland.

The couple was also involved in a shoplifting incident in Radford, and may be part of a Food City theft ring statewide, police say.

Caption

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future View 7 a.m. Thursday
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix this morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says

Latest News

Man Goes On Charity Motorcycle Ride After Terminal Diagnosis
Man Goes On Charity Motorcycle Ride After Terminal Diagnosis
Pet Safety During Freezing Temperatures
Pet Safety During Freezing Temperatures
Rescue Mission launches North Pole
The Rescue Mission is making sure every child wakes up to presents under the Christmas tree
The plan focuses on bringing businesses to northwest and southeast Roanoke.
Roanoke City Council adopts economic plan to bring in new businesses