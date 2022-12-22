Presents ready? Here are some gift-wrapping tips

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s time to get those gifts wrapped and ready for Christmas Day, in case that’s not done yet.

It can be a difficult task, so to help offer a few tips, professional gift wrapper Maggie Holliman joined Here @ Home to help make the process a little less daunting.

Watch the video to learn the best ways to get clean folds and manage the wrapping paper.

Maggie Holliman offers her services year-round and you can reach out to her through Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.