Proposed budget to increase healthcare access for Medicare patients

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech Associate Professor in the School of Education, Matthew Fullen, anticipates that the new Congressional budget bill will be passed, and if does, there will be major increases to mental health access for people on Medicare.

“We’ve had for about the last 30-35 years, kind of a disconnect between the Medicare mental health workforce, and what private insurance and other public insurance covers,” Fullen said.

Fullen calls this a “modernization” of mental health care access.

Right now around 30 to 40 percent of mental health care professionals can’t seen by Medicare patients.

“If you relied on Medicare, you might not be able to see anyone, you might have to wait for several months on a waitlist, you might have to drive 45 to 60 minutes to another community where there might be an available provider, but this modernization of the mental health policies through this bill would allow for access to the entire range of professionals,” he said.

That brings in around 225,000 more health care professionals into the fold.

Fullen says if the bill is passed, these changes would take place January 1, 2024.

“You would have many more choices and having more choices means more opportunities to find someone in your community, who reflects some of your values, who might be a really good person for you to work with,” he said.

With this expansion there would be upfront costs included in the bill, but Fullen believes this is a cheaper move in the long term.

“The actual per session cost of something like mental health counseling is inexpensive compared to many of the alternatives that Medicare is currently providing,” he said.

