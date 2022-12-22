The Rescue Mission is making sure every child wakes up to presents under the Christmas tree

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in Roanoke is making sure Santa Clause arrives in every household.

The rescue mission launched Operation North Pole to make sure no child goes without a Christmas present.

The program serves families in need across the Roanoke region.

Each family was able to pick up gifts and take them home to wrap just in time for Christmas.

“There’s no harder thing to wake up and not have gifts on Christmas. And I think for a lot of those that we serve that’s a reality. And we want to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said said The Rescue Mission’s Marketing Director Kevin Berry. “That they don’t have to say Santa didn’t come this year. They don’t have to say maybe in a month we’ll have some gifts we want to make sure they can have it right then and right there and that Christmas morning can be special.”

This year the group collected more than 500 presents, 100 more than last year due to the increase in need.

