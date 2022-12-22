Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

The Rescue Mission is making sure every child wakes up to presents under the Christmas tree

Rescue Mission launches North Pole
Rescue Mission launches North Pole(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit in Roanoke is making sure Santa Clause arrives in every household.

The rescue mission launched Operation North Pole to make sure no child goes without a Christmas present.

The program serves families in need across the Roanoke region.

Each family was able to pick up gifts and take them home to wrap just in time for Christmas.

“There’s no harder thing to wake up and not have gifts on Christmas. And I think for a lot of those that we serve that’s a reality. And we want to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said said The Rescue Mission’s Marketing Director Kevin Berry. “That they don’t have to say Santa didn’t come this year. They don’t have to say maybe in a month we’ll have some gifts we want to make sure they can have it right then and right there and that Christmas morning can be special.”

This year the group collected more than 500 presents, 100 more than last year due to the increase in need.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future View 7 a.m. Thursday
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix this morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says

Latest News

Man Goes On Charity Motorcycle Ride After Terminal Diagnosis
Man Goes On Charity Motorcycle Ride After Terminal Diagnosis
Pet Safety During Freezing Temperatures
Pet Safety During Freezing Temperatures
The plan focuses on bringing businesses to northwest and southeast Roanoke.
Roanoke City Council adopts economic plan to bring in new businesses
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring