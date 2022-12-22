Roanoke City Council adopts economic plan to bring in new businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council adopted a new plan to bring in more businesses around town.

Roanoke Opportunities in Action: Economic Development Strategic Plan creates a new five year plan for the city. The goal of the plan is to bring in new businesses, expand existing companies and bring growth to the entire region.

Roanoke’s director of economic development explained how the department wants to hear from the community about what to bring into the city.

”If folks say, ‘I really want a Trader Joe’s, I really want a Lululemon, I want something like that,’ it is incumbent upon our department to go out and find those things and that’s not something that we’ve previously done before,” Marc Nelson said. “The plan is outlining ways to have an attraction plan to be able to go out and find those businesses.”

The plan will focus on development in northwest and southeast Roanoke.

