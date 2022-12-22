Birthdays
Roanoke downtown shop offers sweet display for shoppers

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, the Roanoke downtown shop La De Da displays a gorgeous dress in its store window..

But it’s unlike any dress you’ve seen. That’s because the dress is made exclusively of candy.

Robyn Gross, the shop’s designer, says, “The theme is different every year; it just kind of depends on what’s happening throughout the year and you know, different stories sometimes changing or different products.”

This year’s theme for the candy dress was inspired by owner Crystal McBroom’s new family pet - and by a popular tv series.

“‘House of the Dragon’” came out. And everybody’s excited about that. And I watched it. So that was probably a bit of inspiration. I also got a bearded dragon as a pet this year. And that kind of inspired me, his scales. I kept looking how cool his scales were. And then I was like, oh, we could do scales. Oh, we could do a dragon warrior. So it just kind of evolved from there.”

And from that, Robyn, Crystal and a team of people came together to build the Dragon Warrior dress, strategically placing 20 pounds of crybaby tears, 50 licorice pinwheels and a box of fruit roll-ups to create the final look..

All of it was donated by the Candy Store downtown.

“Customers are coming in and they’re asking about it,” Crystal says. “Like, what’s it going to be? I can’t wait until you unveil it. I was like, we have to get this done. So yeah, it just really makes people’s season.”

