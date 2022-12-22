Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Sen. Jennifer McClellan wins 4th District Democratic primary

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 4:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Senator Jennifer McClellan has won the Democratic nomination for the 4th congressional district.

The Democratic Party of Virginia confirmed the results shortly after 4 a.m. after ballot counting continued into the night.

Alexis Rodgers, who serves as the chair of the 4th congressional district says voter turnout on Tuesday was the largest firehouse primary in Virginia history - as over 27,000 voters cast their ballots.

McClellan secured the victory with nearly 85 percent of the votes.

Senator Joe Morrissey got second with about 14 percent of the vote.

Morrissey released a statement saying “I want to congratulate Senator McClellan, her supporters, and especially, her family on her win today. Virginia has never sent a Black woman to congress. That will change next year. This is progress of which we all can all be proud of.”

McClellan will deliver her acceptance speech at 10 a.m.

She will face off against Republican Leon Benjamin on Feb. 21 to fill the seat of late Congressman Donald McEachin.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future View 7 a.m. Thursday
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix this morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
Authorities in Arizona say Nichole Cortez was killed Monday in a hit-and-run crash with the...
Mother killed in hit-and-run crash with car full of Christmas presents, family says
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud as Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy thanks ‘every American,’ sees ‘turning point’
Funeral Held for Delegate Campbell
Funeral Held for Delegate Campbell
Ronnie Campbell
Funeral services held for Delegate Ronnie Campbell
FILE - The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month on fraud charges for helping...
Trump tax audits required by IRS were delayed, panel says