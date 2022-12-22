Slick weather conditions cause some traffic delays, crew continue to treat roads

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the winter storm makes its way across southwest Virginia, roads are beginning to get slick. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead if there are plans to travel for the holidays especially as concerns about a flash freeze grows.

A spokesperson with VDOT explained how the pretreatment they began putting out Tuesday will help minimize any flash freezes.

Trucks filled with brine pretreatment have been working on interstates and major roadways to stay on top of the incoming rain and ice.

VDOT explained this will help prevent the ice from sticking to the pavement.

“Because the storm is going to have major impacts all the way up to down the eastern seaboard looking beyond Virginia beyond our area, even in northern parts of Virginia, up interstate 81 corridor, we could see some icing conditions in the days ahead,” said Jason Bond a spokesperson for VDOT.

“Adjust your travel to leave early leave sooner or maybe delayed come back a little bit later depending on how much ice we do see as part of the storm. That would be a very good idea.”

VDOT and contractor crews are on standby as we head into the holiday weekend to make sure the roads stay clear.

Click here for current road conditions from VDOT.

