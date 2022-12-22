Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix exits Thurs. afternoon; prepare for brief snow and flash freeze Friday

Winter Weather Advisory continues until 1PM Thursday

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories in place for Friday

Wind Advisories active as winds become strong Friday

Weather Alert Days active for both Friday and Saturday

WEATHER ALERT DAY THURSDAY:

Ice accumulation will be fairly light for areas that witness freezing rain for the first part of our Thursday, but temperatures look to gradually warm throughout the day. This will let any freezing rain switch over to cold rain showers. Isolated pockets of heavy rain are possible during the afternoon mainly for areas east. Ponding on the roads are possible.

During the afternoon drier conditions push in allowing us to see a break from the precipitation until early Friday morning. Afternoon highs today will be in the 30s and low 40s across the WDBJ7 viewing area. Winds will start to pick up in speed late Thursday out in front of our next big weather maker!

Bitter cold, brief period of snow, and strong winds are all on tap for Friday. (WDBJ7)

Overnight lows will be in the low-mid 30s.

WEATHER ALERT DAY FRIDAY:

Another Weather Alert Day is issued for Friday and this time all of our hometowns will experience some type of weather problem; the biggest concern is dangerous cold air that rushes in.

PAST MIDNIGHT THURSDAY- 8AM FRIDAY: Brief burst of snow.

Light accumulations possible mainly for areas west. Higher amounts will be in the counties/ski areas of West Virginia. Generally thinking for our hometowns less than an inch upwards to 2 inches is possible.

A quick burst of light snow is possible early Friday morning. (WDBJ7)

Snow will NOT be the biggest concern for Friday!

ALL DAY FRIDAY-SUNDAY AFTERNOON: STRONG WINDS:

Power outages are possible as winds increase in speed overnight Thursday. These strong winds will remain in place all day Friday with gusts passing 40MPH. Strong winds will still be in place all day Saturday with gusts exceeding 30MPH. We will eventually start to calm down past Sunday afternoon, but gusts will still read 25+ MPH. Best advice? Prepare today and have the Christmas decor strapped down and trash cans inside!

A Wind Advisory is issued for the counties in light brown beginning at 3AM Friday, December 23 and remaining active until 10PM that night as gusts could hit 50MPH. Highland county and the higher elevations in western Nelson county are under a High Wind Watch as winds could gust upwards to 60MPH.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches are issued for our area as wind gusts could hit 40-60 MPH. (WDBJ7)

ALL DAY FRIDAY: DRAMATIC DROP IN TEMPERATURES LEADS TO FLASH FREEZE:

Temperatures will continue to plummet all day Friday, so friday morning we will be the “warmest” for the day. Temperatures will start us off in the low-mid 30s and as this blast of arctic air sets the stage temperatures will drop near 20 degrees within an hour for some places. By lunchtime temperatures will read in the single digits and the teens. Sunset most will be in the single digits.

Temperatures to start the day Friday will be the warmest all day before cold air rushes in. (WDBJ7)

Temperatures by lunchtime will already fall into the single digits and the teens. (WDBJ7)

By sunset Friday temperatures will read in the single digits and the lower teens. Feels-like temperatures will be even colder. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AFTERNOON: DANGEROUS WIND CHILL VALUES:

Thanks to the strong winds and the blast of arctic air our wind chill values will be WAY colder than the actual air temperature. This is why the National Weather Service has also issued Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings.

Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories are issued for Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ7)

Wind Chill values can read as low as 30 below zero.

Wind chills will read well below zero for many hometowns Friday night and into Saturday. (WDBJ7)

FRIDAY CONCERNS:

Main impacts for Friday will be strong winds leading to power outages, wet roads turning icy. Into Saturday dangerous wind chills will be the main concern. (WDBJ7)

CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY

We dry out but stay very cold for Christmas weekend. Saturday (Christmas Eve) will be windy with dangerous wind chills slipping below zero in the mountains. Some areas could even have wind chills drop to 30 below zero. This is why we have issued one last Weather Alert Day for Saturday due to the dangeours cold conditions. Looks like this could be the coldest Christmas Eve on record for some!

We may break our coldest record highs for Christmas Eve. (WDBJ7)

Sunday will feature slowly diminishing winds along with a very slight uptick in temperatures. Most still remain below freezing throughout the day. Looks like this could be the coldest Christmas we have seen since the year 2000. Bundle up and make sure to check on your neighbors and the elderly. Don’t forget about your furry friends too!

Helpful tips for the cold weather heading our way. (WDBJ7)

