Winter weather starts to disrupt holiday travel plans across the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Travelers across the Roanoke Valley are facing delays and set backs with the ongoing winter weather.

There have been a couple cancellations at the Roanoke Regional Airport airport already and with Friday’s expected weather, travel experts say there could be even more delays.

About 2.8 million Virginians are going to be traveling ahead of the holiday weekend. A spokesperson with Mid-Atlantic AAA explained if you can’t adjust your plans, be sure to plan around the weather.

“People should be very concerned about this storm because it has temperatures that are so cold,” Morgan Dean said. “It’s packed with winter weather and it’s affecting huge swaths of the country.”

For travelers in the air, look up alternate flight plans in case yours gets cancelled. The executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission explained how there could be more cancellations and delays heading into Friday morning.

“The airlines have to be safe so it wouldn’t surprise me to see some delays or cancellations,” Mike Stewart said.

The delays and cancellations can cause frustrations ahead of the holidays. One airport traveler explained how she considered getting an earlier flight to get ahead of the weather.

“I actually looked at changing my flight on Wednesday but it wasn’t convenient for work so I had to keep my plans the way they were,” Tina McLees said. “I am a little concerned and just hoping for the best.”

Out on the roads, VDOT crews are working to keep ice off the highway. A spokesperson with the department explained how the colder temperatures are a concern for travelers and crews.

“We are certainly concerned about these very cold temperatures and the amount of moisture that’s already going to be on the pavement,” Jason Bond said. “We could see some very icy conditions as the wet roads flash freeze with this very rapid decrease in temperature.”

Experts explained drivers should take it slow and avoid travel heading into Friday morning.

“If you do have to be out and about, you need to use caution and pay particular attention to those cooler spots like bridges, overpasses and ramps,” Bond said.

If your flight ends up getting cancelled, experts say don’t bombard the ticket counter. Instead, get out your phone, open your airline’s app and try and look for alternate plans that way.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.