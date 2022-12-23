AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold conditions continue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Extreme cold, gusty winds, and flash freeze have become a growing concern as the winter storm blankets southwest Virginia

Power outages are being reported across the region, leaving thousands without electricity.

Appalachian Power (AEP) says extreme wind gusts are causing a delay in restoration efforts.

At the moment there is no estimated time for when the power will come back.

Officials say assessors are out examining damage and assessing any hazards caused by the gusty wind.

An AEP spokesperson says the key word right now is patience.

“We really can’t hit the ground running until we assessed the damage from the storm. This is such a widespread storm that’s affecting the entire east coast. So what we like to do is, you know, can we bring in resources from the from other areas and we can’t make that assessment until everyone has been impacted and the storm passes through,” said George Porter a spokesperson for AEP.

“We would like to try them to get the possibility of bringing in additional resources if they are needed. But right now we just have to have patience from the customers, and patients from our crews. Our guys on site, they’re ready -- they’re ready to build a ready apparel store right now is just not safe.”

AEP says crews are on standby for when the winter storm passes and it is safe for crews to work.

“We like to wait for those wind gusts to get 30 mph or below, but that’s just a threshold. You know, we try to evaluate those on a case-by-case basis. Do our guys feel safe? Are we in a safe environment? You know, is it flat land or are they having to restore power on a hillside? You know, there’s a lot of different factors that are going to play into if we feel safe enough to get our men and women up in those bucket trucks,” said Porter.

AEP says if you do have power don’t assume you will have it all day-- prepare for the worst.

Officials advise customers to pack an emergency kit and make sure their devices are charged in case their power does go out.

AEP also wants to remind customers that all downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries.

If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you plan to use an alternate heat source, ensure it is in good working order and follow all safety precautions. Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves, or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Appalachian Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.appalachianpower.com/alerts.

A snapshot view of current outages is available anytime at www.appalachianpower.com.

Go to the Outages and Problems section of the homepage and click “View Outage Map.” If widespread outages occur as a result of this storm we will include known warming shelter sites in our outage map.

