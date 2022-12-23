Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns.

There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas there has to be 1.) at least one inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. This means that this snow could have fallen before the 25th, but it has to read at least one inch and 2.) snow that is falling on the day of Christmas has to measure at least 0.1 inches.

Typically, the odds of a white Christmas for southwest Virginia are very low. Based on decades of climate data, Roanoke and Lynchburg have between a 6-11% probability of having snow on the ground during Christmas. Less than 1% for Danville. Meanwhile, the New River Valley and Highlands have between 19-24% chance.

The last time it snowed more than one inch on Christmas Day in Roanoke and surrounding areas was 2010, where 3″ was measured. There have been several other occasions when a “dusting” fell on or just before Christmas Day.

HISTORIC 1969 CHRISTMAS DAY SNOWSTORM

The biggest Christmas Day storm for us happened on Dec. 25-26 in 1969. 16.4 inches of snow fell in Roanoke! Most hometowns witnessed over a foot. With the hefty snow amounts some went skiing in their backyards, others got the sleds out, while others were stuck in travel delays both flying and driving.

