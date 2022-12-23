Crews continue to treat roads, with Friday temperature drop on their minds

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The worry throughout most of Thursday was the rain. Now overnight and into Friday, that worry becomes what the temperature drop will do to the roads.

“Were expecting to see an extreme drop in temperatures, we’re hearing anywhere from a 20 to 30 degree drop over a several hour period, this is going to cause a flash freeze for anything that’s not dry,” said Ken Slack, of VDOT Staunton District.

The VDOT crews will be treating the roads throughout the night, but the hope is that the roads will have enough time to dry before the temperatures drop.

“Anything that’s wet is going to turn into black ice, so a glaze that’s extremely dangerous to drive on and that’s what we’re really hoping to avoid,” said Slack.

The challenges of this type of storm extend to Lexington city crews as well.

“Unfortunately, you spread salt and it rains, it washes it off. That’s why sometimes we would move to the abrasives if needed, just to be sure that rock is there to give some kind of traction,” said Patrick Madigan, director of public works for the city of Lexington.

Lexington crews are keeping an eye on the bridges and main roads, especially with the holiday rush this weekend.

“Just ensuring that there’s no road hazards through there, since it is and could be a choke point,” said Madigan.

Crews will continue to monitor the conditions until they feel the roads are safe again.

The message continues to be: don’t travel unless you have to.

