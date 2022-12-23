Danville to conduct pay study after hearing firefighter frustrations

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Danville will soon conduct an organization-wide pay study to address the disparities that have developed over the last few years.

This comes after hearing concerns from firefighters who are frustrated with their pay rates.

“The reason we’re doing this one is because a lot has changed in the past three years since the previous one,” said Ken Larking, City Manager. “The world changed a lot since the pandemic and a lot of people are no longer in the workforce. We want to make sure that we’re fairly paying our employees a competitive wage. So, examining the market and making adjustments as necessary will be a good thing for our workforce.”

According to Captain Tom Collins with the Danville Fire Department, their starting pay will be $12.85 an hour once minimum wage is raised to $12 in January.

“We go to every type of call you can think of from stumped toes to breathing difficulties to babies in cardiac arrest, wrecks, structure fires, building collapses, you name it. If they don’t know who to call, they call the fire department. Last year we were heroes during all the Coronavirus stuff. Now, we’re minimum wage workers. It’s just it’s not right.”

The pay study will begin in February and would be implemented in the 2024 budget, which Captain Collins says is not soon enough.

“We’re going to continue to lose people. We’ve lost one, we have another guy about to leave now. I feel like we’re going to wait until we get into a problem with retention, then they’re going to have to fix it. Then, we’ve already lost all these people we’ve invested all this time and money into,” added Captain Collins.

Last year, the Danville Police Department was given an 18% raise to try and retain and recruit employees, but the fire department did not receive one.

To try and address the disparity, the city manager said that on January 1, all Danville employees will be given a salary increase of $1,000 except the police department.

“I think it’s important for everyone to realize that there are steps being taken to help address this issue. On January 1, there will be an increase that will impact every employee within the city except those who have already been addressed. That’s the police department. It’s important to me and the city council that all our workforce get paid appropriately, and we’re working toward making that happen,” explained Larking.

Because the Danville Fire Department is ISO-1 and fully accredited, Captain Collins hopes that their starting salary will be raised from $34,000 to $44,000.

