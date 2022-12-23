Do it yourself! Easy-to-make Christmas throw pillows

Christmas crafts can be not only expensive, but intimidating to pull off. These Christmas throw pillows don’t require sewing, are only three materials, and take roughly five minutes to make.

Decorative towels are turned into throw pillows. (WDBJ7)

The materials needed are:

Pillow stuffing (my best advice is to buy a cheap pillow and cut the corner and use that stuffing. Saves money!)

Hot glue gun

Decorative kitchen towels

These can be made for any holiday occasion.

