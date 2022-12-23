Birthdays
Do it yourself! Easy-to-make Christmas throw pillows

Only three materials are required to make these festive throw pillows
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Christmas crafts can be not only expensive, but intimidating to pull off. These Christmas throw pillows don’t require sewing, are only three materials, and take roughly five minutes to make.

Decorative towels are turned into throw pillows.
Decorative towels are turned into throw pillows.(WDBJ7)

The materials needed are:

  • Pillow stuffing (my best advice is to buy a cheap pillow and cut the corner and use that stuffing. Saves money!)
  • Hot glue gun
  • Decorative kitchen towels

These can be made for any holiday occasion.

