Feed the Need Foundation hosts annual “Fill the Fence” toy drive

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area YMCA turned into Santa’s workshop Thursday afternoon. Feed the Need Foundation hosted its annual “Fill the Fence” toy drive, to provide presents to families in need.

“To see these parents or even the children that have came in here today, just be able to pick out some nice gifts for their kids, to brighten the holidays, it’s amazing,” said Kathy Larlee, chairman of the board for Feed the Need Foundation.

Each family that came in, had the chance to choose a variety of items for their kids. This effort is not possible without the communities support.

“We are so thankful for all the blessings that we have in our lives and to be able to bring the communities together, and that’s what Feed the Need does, we work by, with and through communities to find out the needs and then implement a way to help.”

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office is a major partner in the toy drive and Larlee said they wouldn’t be able to do all this without them.

For more information on Feed the Need Foundation, you can find its Facebook here.

