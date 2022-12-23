Get creative with family Christmas snacks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the busy holiday season, it’s fun to release your inner child and get creative with snacks for the family. Sugary treats abound in December, so it’s good to make a few healthier snacks, too. Pinterest has lots of holiday snack ideas – search “Christmas snacks for kids”.

Food and wine writer Becky Ellis showed Here @ Home some snack ideas.

Many items needed to decorate the snacks (Christmas muffin tin liners, candy eyes, star cookie cutters, wooden skewers) are available locally at The Cook’s Nook.

Christmas Snack Mix: Dried cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, Baby Goldfish crackers, almonds, red and green popcorn (pretzels, peanuts, any dried fruit, nuts or salty snacks that your family likes can be added or substituted)

Rudolph Celery:

Celery sticks

Peanut butter

Candy eyes

M&M candies

Pretzels

Spread peanut butter on celery and arrange candy eyes, pretzels and M&M’s on celery sticks to make reindeer.

Grinch Fruit Kabobs

8 large marshmallows

24 mini marshmallows

2 pints fresh strawberries

24 green grapes

24 wooden kabob skewers

Thread a grape onto the kabob skewer.

Cut a marshmallow into thirds with kitchen scissors.

Slide a slice of marshmallow onto the skewer.

Slice the top off a strawberry and thread onto the skewer (large side first).

Top with mini marshmallow.

