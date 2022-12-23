Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Get creative with family Christmas snacks

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the busy holiday season, it’s fun to release your inner child and get creative with snacks for the family. Sugary treats abound in December, so it’s good to make a few healthier snacks, too. Pinterest has lots of holiday snack ideas – search “Christmas snacks for kids”.

Food and wine writer Becky Ellis showed Here @ Home some snack ideas.

Many items needed to decorate the snacks (Christmas muffin tin liners, candy eyes, star cookie cutters, wooden skewers) are available locally at The Cook’s Nook.

  • Christmas Snack Mix: Dried cranberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, Baby Goldfish crackers, almonds, red and green popcorn (pretzels, peanuts, any dried fruit, nuts or salty snacks that your family likes can be added or substituted)
  • Rudolph Celery:

Celery sticks

Peanut butter

Candy eyes

M&M candies

Pretzels

Spread peanut butter on celery and arrange candy eyes, pretzels and M&M’s on celery sticks to make reindeer.

  • Grinch Fruit Kabobs

8 large marshmallows

24 mini marshmallows

2 pints fresh strawberries

24 green grapes

24 wooden kabob skewers

Thread a grape onto the kabob skewer.

Cut a marshmallow into thirds with kitchen scissors.

Slide a slice of marshmallow onto the skewer.

Slice the top off a strawberry and thread onto the skewer (large side first).

Top with mini marshmallow.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AEP
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
Strong winds, flash freeze and dangerously low wind chill values.
Weather Alert Day Friday! Main concerns- flash freeze, strong winds and dangerous wind chills
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

Latest News

What's What With the Weekend
What’s What With the Weekend, 12/23-12/25
Trucks battling winter weather
Truck drivers react to extreme winds
Pulaski Warming Shelter
Pulaski County opens warming shelters
Roanoke Fire-EMS working outside during freezing temperatures.
Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters prepare to work during extreme temperatures
Catherine and Kate Make Christmas Crafts
Catherine and Kate Make Christmas Crafts