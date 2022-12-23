Birthdays
Here @ Home gets crafty with paper bag snowflakes

By Kate Capodanno
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With kids off for holiday breaks and cold temperatures keeping people inside, Kate Capodanno offers a fun winter craft to do with the family.

The paper bag snowflakes are simple to make and lots of fun.

What you need:

  • 8 paper bags
  • Glue Stick
  • Scissors
  • Twine (this is optional for those who want to hang up their creations)

The video explains how to glue the bags together. Then you cut out fun shapes along the sides before pasting the bags together to make a circle to finish your snowflake. You can add a small cut through the snowflake to add the twine to allow it to hang up anywhere in your home.

