Hermitage Roanoke’s 3rd annual “Festival of Lights” runs through New Year’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Each night, Hermitage Roanoke’s 3rd annual “Festival of Lights” brings the holiday cheer across the grounds.

A hard to miss part of the thousands of lights this year, is the huge abominable snowman display. But that’s just one of the many pieces that catches the eyes of each passerby.

Hermitage enjoys being able to invite the community to drive by each holiday season. The fun doesn’t stop after Christmas Day though, the lights will continue to shine until New Year’s Day.

It’s open every night until then from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you don’t even have to leave your car to enjoy it.

For more information, you can find the event page here. Hermitage Roanoke is located at 1009 Old Country Club Road.

