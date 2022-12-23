How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As temperatures continue to drop, pipes in your home could freeze and break. But there are a few steps that can prevent your pipes from freezing during cold weather.

The Western Virginia Water Authority Public Relations Director Sarah Baumgardner says you can leave drops of water running from your faucets.

To avoid wasting it, you can collect it and use it to water your plants or Christmas tree.

They also recommend that you leave the cabinet doors that cover pipes open to let heat in.

If you have outside faucets now is a good time to drain them and cover those pipes with installation.

“Our crews are going to be very busy we’re going to be manning over 15 hundred miles of main water distribution pipes. So, check first to make sure it’s not something just at your house before you give us a call,” said Baumgardner. “But if it does seem to be something that is impacting more faucets than just one, don’t hesitate to give us a call.”

If you do experience a broken pipe and water is flowing, make sure to turn off your main water valve.

