Lynchburg works with The Salvation Army to offer warming shelter during frigid temperatures

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The city of Lynchburg is teaming up with The Salvation Army to provide an overnight warming shelter for those in need as a response to the extremely low temperatures.

Local fire departments and city employees began volunteering Friday morning to help The Salvation Army set up their overflow warming shelter as they are low on volunteers.

“During a season like this, anytime that we can give back and work with our partners like the Salvation Army, we certainly want to do so,” said Greg Wormser, Fire Chief for the city of Lynchburg. “Over the next several days, there will be city staff that will be working in the shelter to make sure that those that are here get what they need and are able to stay warm and safe.”

The shelter will provide warm food, water, beds, and couches as well as coats to provide some additional warmth.

They also have a generator in case the power happens to go out.

“We do know that there is a need. We recognize that there are folks that need a hand up and need some assistance during this time, especially, over the holidays and when it’s so cold outside. We want to provide that opportunity for them.”

The doors will be open from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day until Monday.

They are preparing to accommodate 20 people, but they can expand if there’s a need.

“I have been here for three years and I haven’t seen this temperature before,” said Caleb Prieto, Major of the Salvation Army. “So, I’m assuming this is one case that we need to be prepared for. I’m anticipating that this is going to be worse than in previous years. By having this situation now, we think that it’s going to be more of a need out there. That’s why we are activating this place.”

They say if the temperatures continue to be in the single digits, they will make an effort to reopen the warming shelter after Monday.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.