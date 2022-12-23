Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.

WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose is the newest addition to the WDBJ7 Weather Team. He wanted help transforming his apartment from a place to live in, to a place that feels like home. The Jsquared Interior Staging and Design crew came to the rescue.

