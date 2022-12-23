Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Mornin’ Home Makeover: WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose gets apartment makeover

By Neesey Payne
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It is essential to strike a harmony between design and functionality when constructing your space in order to make it an ideal place for you to live. Design and lifestyle expert Johnathan Miller says you should make sure the items in your home complement both your lifestyle needs and personal style, without losing sight of either.

WDBJ7 Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose is the newest addition to the WDBJ7 Weather Team. He wanted help transforming his apartment from a place to live in, to a place that feels like home. The Jsquared Interior Staging and Design crew came to the rescue.

Click here for more tips from Johnathan.

Click here to connect with him on Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
Temperatures drop to the teens and single digits through the afternoon Friday.
Weather Alert Day Friday: Prepare for brief snow, flash freeze and plummeting temperatures
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
Future View 7 a.m. Thursday
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix this morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze

Latest News

Home Makeover: Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose Gets Apartment Makeover
Home Makeover: Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose Gets Apartment Makeover
Weather Talk Live - Friday, December 23 Morning Update
Weather Talk Live - Friday, December 23 Morning Update
MORNING MOTIVATIONS: Ways To Navigate Family Dynamics During the Holiday Season
MORNING MOTIVATIONS: Navigate Family Dynamics During Holiday Season
Hermitage Holds Festival of Lights
Hermitage Holds Festival of Lights