MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Ways to navigate family dynamics during the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -.Author and blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says the holidays are a joyous time, but can get stressful due to family dynamics. However, she has some suggestions to make the season more enjoyable for everyone:

Plan in Advance: It is important to vocalize the things that will help everyone be their best selves! Being honest with kindness and care can go a long way! For example, if someone has a food allergy make sure you talk about the menu in advance, so it is able to be enjoyed by all.

Let the Little Things Go: One important thing is to also let the little things go! Try to take a deep breath and assume the best about everyone at the gathering. If they ruffle your feathers, consider if you can move past it. Remember that these are people you care about and are connected to, do your best to overlook little offenses.

Be an Encourager: Insist that you will be a source of encouragement and kindness for others. If a niece or nephew is on their worst behavior, reassure their parents that nobody is judging and they are in a safe place. If there is a meal mishap be quick to provide a kind word about your favorite dish. If someone is emotional because the holidays can be hard, listen and affirm. Kindness is a big gift we can give this holiday season!

Scaggs adds that we should all take note that if the holiday season is difficult for you, know that you are not alone.

You can read more inspiration from Scaggs in her blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

