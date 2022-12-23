Birthdays
Officials recommend bringing pets indoors during freezing temperatures

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s important to remember to keep your pets warm during the upcoming freezing temperatures.

In Virginia, it is illegal to keep pets outside in below freezing temperatures without the proper shelter.

Appropriate shelter includes an enclosure with a wind breaker filled with cedar shavings or straw.

The Director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center recommends bringing pets inside because if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets.

“If at all possible please bring them inside,” said Brent Weinkauf, Director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center. “Once it gets below freezing, they’re not going to have adequate water because the water is going to freeze. That’s not adequate care, so just please bring them inside.”

Those who do not have adequate shelter for their pets in freezing temperatures risk receiving a fine from local animal control.

