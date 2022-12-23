Birthdays
One Community One Voice gives 160 warm meals to those in need

One Community One Voice Feeding 100 program
One Community One Voice Feeding 100 program(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg nonprofit is serving warm, homecooked meals to the elderly in the community.

One Community One Voice prepared and delivered 35 precooked dinners Friday as part of their Feeding 100 program.

So far, they have fed 160 people in need in the community.

On Friday, the meals included homemade mac and cheese, turkey, green beans, meatballs, and more. They also delivered a bouquet of poinsettias with each meal.

“As we were giving out the meals to the community, we were giving out to the elderly,” said James Camm, Executive Director of One Community One Voice. “We found there was a need. We found that they didn’t want to cook anymore or didn’t have the energy or disabilities weren’t allowing them to cook. So, this year is our first year we’re taking initiative to actually have them cooked meals.”

Friday was the last day of the feeding 100 campaign, but they will continue to give out free coats throughout the winter.

