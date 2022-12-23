Over 12,000 customers without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - Over 11,800 AEP customers are without power across SW Virginia, according to the AEP Outage Map.

The highest numbers reported are coming from Wytheville, where over 4,000 customers are without power, Franklin County, where over 3,100 customers are without power and Roanoke, where over 3,000 customers are without power.

In Danville, over 200 customers are without power.

