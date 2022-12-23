Birthdays
Over 12,000 customers without power across SW Virginia

AEP
AEP(wvva)
By Justin Geary
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Over 11,800 AEP customers are without power across SW Virginia, according to the AEP Outage Map.

The highest numbers reported are coming from Wytheville, where over 4,000 customers are without power, Franklin County, where over 3,100 customers are without power and Roanoke, where over 3,000 customers are without power.

In Danville, over 200 customers are without power.

To check the outages in your area, click here.

