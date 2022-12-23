Police: Marine recruiters help take down jewelry thieves attempting to escape

TORRANCE, Calif. (Gray News) - Two would-be robbers in California are in police custody thanks to the help of some military personnel.

According to the Torrance Police Department, officers were called to the Del Amo Fashion Center regarding a robbery call Tuesday night.

The department said a group of smash-and-grab thieves hit a jewelry store inside the mall. They were wearing masks, gloves and armed with hammers.

However, as the group was attempting to run out of the mall, Marine recruiters jumped in along with a couple of bystanders to catch two of the suspects. Police said they were able to hold down the men until officers arrived.

Torrance police thanked the bystanders and the recruiters for their help.

Officers responded to masked suspects with hammers & gloves stealing from a jewelry store within the mall. The suspects fled but nearby military personnel & by-standers held 2 suspects until TPD arrived. Great work to all involved & shout-out to @USMC Recruitment #SouthBay! 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/RH8ZdjpODr — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) December 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.