Pulaski County opens warming shelters

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Emergency Management opened warming shelters Dec. 22 for people looking for warmth.

“Due to the cold temperatures and the high winds, we decided that we needed to open a warming shelter and the shelter here is in the Town of Pulaski,” Pulaski County Emergency Management’s Richard Kos said.

Pulaski’s Central Gym can house around two dozen people looking to escape the cold.

“In this area with the extreme cold temperatures, especially here in the town of Pulaski, we have some homeless folks that we would rather have them be in a nice warm place than find them frozen out on the street somewhere,” Kos said.

The Central Gym shelter will be open around the clock until Monday for anyone who needs it.

“If they need to be warm and or charge your cell phone, they can come down here,” Kos said. “Someone will be here 24/7.”

Food, water and blankets are also available thanks to Taking it to the Streets.

“I don’t think I can get over if they say ‘Charlie, someone froze to death’ when we had opportunity to help the homeless people and anyone in this situation,” Pastor of Taking it to the Streets Charlie Barbettini said.

There is also a warming shelter at the Snowville Volunteer Fire Department.

