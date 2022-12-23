River Ridge Mall sees large crowds for last minute holiday shopping

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s still time to get out there and do some last minute Christmas shopping.

The River Ridge Mall has extended hours today and tomorrow to accommodate for finding gifts for the holidays.

They are open until 10 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The general manager says they’ve seen very large crowds this week and encourages last minute shopping to secure the deals.

“Bath and Bodyworks has lots of great gifts for anyone as well as stocking stuffers,” said Melissa Faria, General Manager River Ridge Mall general manager. “You can come visit new stores such as the Inspiration Company and they have customizable bracelets that are great gifts for everyone. So, there’s still plenty of time.”

Santa Clause will also be at the mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve before he goes back to the North Pole.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.