Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Road closed after shed catches fire

Firefighters fight shed fire
Firefighters fight shed fire(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS was able to extinguish it quickly after arriving to the scene.

Firefighters fight shed fire
Firefighters fight shed fire(Roanoke Fire-EMS)

That area of Colonial Avenue SW is closed while units are on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future View 7 a.m. Thursday
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix this morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

New Highlander Hotel In Radford Now Taking Reservations
New Highlander Hotel In Radford Now Taking Reservations
Danville Firefighters Frustrated With Low Wages
Danville Firefighters Frustrated With Low Wages
Danville Fire Department
Danville to conduct pay study after hearing firefighter frustrations
Bring pets inside during freezing temperatures
Officials recommend bringing pets indoors during freezing temperatures