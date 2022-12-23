Road closed after shed catches fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS was able to extinguish it quickly after arriving to the scene.

Firefighters fight shed fire (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

That area of Colonial Avenue SW is closed while units are on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.