Road closed after shed catches fire
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries reported after a shed caught fire Thursday night in southwest Roanoke.
Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the fire at 8:27 p.m. in the 2700 block of Colonial Ave SW. Flames were coming out of the shed but Roanoke Fire-EMS was able to extinguish it quickly after arriving to the scene.
That area of Colonial Avenue SW is closed while units are on scene.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
