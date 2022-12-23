Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters prepare to work during extreme temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The work for Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters begins even before a fire occurs during the cold weather.

They have to prepare ahead of time because working in extreme temperatures is challenging as they work to help others.

“Especially when we’re fighting fire and then the fire is out and you have this extreme temperature that can cause frostbite, it can cause hypothermia. So, we have to be careful about that,” said Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback.

Hoback says they monitor their temperatures and take breaks as needed.

“Coats soaked with water and in some cases, the coats may freeze,” explained Hoback. “So, they’ll take that off, come back, change into their fresh gear and they’ll start washing the ones they just had.”

They have to put out fires while managing their equipment to keep water from freezing in pumps and hoses.

“It is gonna be a very rough weekend for us; hopefully we won’t have any fires. It’s Christmas. We certainly don’t want anybody to have a fire on Christmas,” added Hoback.

Getting through the weekend will be hard, especially as they are understaffed. Hoback says they are 20 positions short in the field.

“I would love to say going into this holiday season that we have full staffed but we’re not,” said Hoback. “We’re right where we need to be to keep the trucks in service.”

They ask you to be safe and do your best to avoid fires during Christmas.

“Watch how they cook, especially the turkeys and things of that nature. Don’t leave anything unattended,” said Hoback.

Hoback encourages everyone to check on their neighbors and make sure to help others.

“There’s a lot of people out there that will not afford to up their heat. Or many do not even have heat in the house. And if you know of people like that, please get them help,” said Hoback.

If you are using a heating device, it’s important to make sure it’s safe to use indoors. Hoback says generators are not safe to use inside the home.

