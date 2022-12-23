Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Samsung recalls more than 650K washing machines over fire hazard

Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.
Samsung has recalled their Top-Loading Washing Machines because of a fire hazard.(CPSC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you own a Samsung Top-Loading Washing Machine, there’s a recall you should know about.

Samsung is recalling more than 650,000 machines with super speed wash because of a fire hazard.

The company said the machines can short-circuit and overheat.

Samsung has received more than 50 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fires from the washers. Some cases resulted in property damage, and three people reported injuries from smoke inhalation.

A software repair is available.

Details on the recall and the update can be found on the company’s website.

In the meantime, the company said to immediately stop using the washer.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AEP
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
Strong winds, flash freeze and dangerously low wind chill values.
Weather Alert Day Friday! Main concerns- flash freeze, strong winds and dangerous wind chills
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

Latest News

AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold conditions continue
AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold conditions continue
Eleven-year-old Madalina Cojocari is seen here with a horse named Rayne. It was one of two new...
FBI releases new photos of 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, missing girl from North Carolina
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings frigid temps, snow and ice to US
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posts video from office saying he has returned to Kyiv...
Ukraine president back in Kyiv, Russia keeps up attacks