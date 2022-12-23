Truck drivers react to extreme winds

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel was tricky for all drivers along the Interstate 81 corridor Dec. 23.

In Wythe County, truck drivers dealt with the snow, ice and extreme winds.

Many drivers said they felt their trucks rocking with high winds.

They say it’s important for drivers to pay attention and to give big trucks lots of room on days like today.

“In these conditions, other drivers need to be aware of the big trucks, maintain a safe distance from them,” truck driver John Allison said. “Do not crowd each other.”

Truck drivers say to keep an eye on the road and to slow down when there are icy conditions.

