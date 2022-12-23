Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Truck drivers react to extreme winds

Trucks battling winter weather
Trucks battling winter weather(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Travel was tricky for all drivers along the Interstate 81 corridor Dec. 23.

In Wythe County, truck drivers dealt with the snow, ice and extreme winds.

Many drivers said they felt their trucks rocking with high winds.

They say it’s important for drivers to pay attention and to give big trucks lots of room on days like today.

“In these conditions, other drivers need to be aware of the big trucks, maintain a safe distance from them,” truck driver John Allison said. “Do not crowd each other.”

Truck drivers say to keep an eye on the road and to slow down when there are icy conditions.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AEP
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
Strong winds, flash freeze and dangerously low wind chill values.
Weather Alert Day Friday! Main concerns- flash freeze, strong winds and dangerous wind chills
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

Latest News

Pulaski Warming Shelter
Pulaski County opens warming shelters
Roanoke Fire-EMS working outside during freezing temperatures.
Roanoke Fire-EMS firefighters prepare to work during extreme temperatures
Water Faucet
How to avoid freezing or broken pipes during cold weather
It's a cold mess.
Massive winter storm brings rolling blackouts, power outages