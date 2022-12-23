VDOT reminds drivers of continuing winter impacts on travel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - Winter precipitation has ended in western Virginia for Christmas weekend, according to weather forecasts, but extremely low temperatures into the weekend will keep roads icy, according to VDOT. Slick roads will remain a possibility until temperatures rise above freezing next week.

VDOT urges drivers who must travel to use caution, particularly on secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above) and neighborhood streets. Any road that appears wet will be icy due to frigid temperatures. Be extra careful on bridges, overpasses, mountainous areas and shaded locations that are more likely to be icy.

High winds also may continue into the weekend. Although the high wind is helping to dry out roads, low temperatures will cause a refreeze on any damp or wet surfaces during nighttime hours.

Frequent wind gusts up to 40 to 50 mph are expected into Friday night, possibly resulting in debris on roads, such as downed trees, and pose dangers to high-profile vehicles such as tractor-trailers, box trucks and some passenger vans, especially in higher elevations.

To report downed trees or debris in a road, contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

VDOT Safety and Travel Resources

VDOT urges residents and drivers to plan travel ahead of time, check road conditions, prepare an emergency car kit, follow forecasts and announcements and limit travel based on conditions.

Prior to travel, drivers are urged to visit 511virginia.org, call 511 or check the 511 Virginia mobile app for up-to-date information on road and traffic conditions.

VDOT Driving Tips

· Be aware of potentially icy areas such as shady spots and bridges.

· Keep a safe distance of at least five seconds behind other vehicles and trucks being used to plow roads.

· Always wear seat belts.

