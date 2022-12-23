Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Warming shelter options during the winter storm

Cold weather shelter (gfx)
Cold weather shelter (gfx)(MGN)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm.

In Danville, call the number (434) 799-5111 option 8 for help.

In Roanoke, The Least of These has a warming bus that opens any time the weather drops below 40 degrees. People are able to get on the bus at 9 p.m. and can stay until 6:30 a.m.

In Pulaski County, starting Friday until Christmas, the Central Gym will be open 24 hours a day for those needing shelter. The Central Gym is located at 143 3rd Street NW, Pulaski, Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Future View 7 a.m. Thursday
Weather Alert Day: Wintry mix this morning ahead of Friday’s flash freeze
Martinsville City Public Schools logo
Martinsville PD fires officer involved in incident with student captured on video
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
Authorities revealed new details on Tuesday about a crash that happened earlier this month in...
Officials: Aunt split bottle of tequila with friend before crash that killed 2 toddlers, decapitating 1

Latest News

Firefighters fight shed fire
Road closed after shed catches fire
New Highlander Hotel In Radford Now Taking Reservations
New Highlander Hotel In Radford Now Taking Reservations
Danville Firefighters Frustrated With Low Wages
Danville Firefighters Frustrated With Low Wages
Danville Fire Department
Danville to conduct pay study after hearing firefighter frustrations