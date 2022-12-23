Warming shelter options during the winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There are several warming shelters available for those who are in need during the winter storm.

In Danville, call the number (434) 799-5111 option 8 for help.

In Roanoke, The Least of These has a warming bus that opens any time the weather drops below 40 degrees. People are able to get on the bus at 9 p.m. and can stay until 6:30 a.m.

In Pulaski County, starting Friday until Christmas, the Central Gym will be open 24 hours a day for those needing shelter. The Central Gym is located at 143 3rd Street NW, Pulaski, Virginia.

