57-year-old missing out of Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Ana Maria Herrera Vargas, 57 of Falls Church, was reported missing after last being seen at her residence along Arlington Blvd. at 8 a.m. on Friday morning.

State Police have issued a critically missing adult alert on behalf of the Fairfax Co. Police Department.

Vargas is Hispanic, stands at five-feet-two inches and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen walking while potentially wearing a large white coat, dark pants, and white slip Vans sneakers.

This disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Contact 703-691-2131 with information.

