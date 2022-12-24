Appalachian Power releases update, hundreds of workers from multiple states called in

(WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday morning, 36,000 customers are still without power. Hundreds of workers from different states will join over 1,000-line mechanics, servicers and assessors Saturday and Sunday.

If you have a service other than Appalachian Power, refer to the WDBJ7 Weather Alert Day outage article.

“Outages

Nearly 50,000 customers were without power yesterday morning. Since that time, service has been restored to roughly 14,000 customers.

Bitter cold temperatures in some areas continue to cause delays getting power back on once repairs have been made.

Roughly 90 percent of the customers still without service are in Virginia. Areas with more than 1,000 customers affected include Bedford County, 2,022; Botetourt County, 1,250; Campbell County, 2,125; Carroll County, 2,210; Floyd County, 1,584; Franklin County, 6,018; Lynchburg, 2,288; Montgomery County, 1,378; Patrick County, 1,014; Pulaski County, 1,600; Roanoke County, 4,827; and Roanoke City, 1,540.

Restoration Estimates

In the most heavily affected areas of Virginia, including Roanoke, Lynchburg and surrounding areas, we are still assessing damage and expect to provide restoration estimates this afternoon. In areas where we can provide restoration estimates, most customers should have service restored as follows:

Tonight

West Virginia customers, except those in the Northern Panhandle

Virginia customers in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Scott, Tazewell and Wise counties

Tennessee customers

Tomorrow Night

Northern Panhandle customers in West Virginia

Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski and Wythe County customers in Virginia.

Storm Response Efforts

Appalachian Power planned for significant outages from this storm, and more than 1,000 storm response workers are now helping repair damaged facilities and remove downed trees.

We have secured additional crews from outside Appalachian Power’s service area for the hardest hit areas of Virginia and for Wheeling in West Virginia.

Weather

Extreme cold temperatures are creating line overload problems when trying to restore large numbers of customers.

After repairs are complete, we will restore power to small groups of customers, letting electric load settle before restoring additional customers.

Customers with outages can help speed restoration by turning off large electric using appliances, such as heaters and water heaters, until 15 or more minutes after power has been restored.

What You Can Do to Help

To help ensure adequate power supply across the multi-state area experiencing extreme cold temperatures, Appalachian Power and PJM, the regional power grid operator, are asking businesses and residential customers to reduce electricity use through December 25 at 10 a.m. by:

Setting your thermostat lower than usual, if health allows

Postponing the use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers

Turning off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances

More information about this request is posted on Appalachian Power’s website at https://www.appalachianpower.com/company/news/view?releaseID=8796

Safety Message

All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.

If you plan to use an alternate heat source, ensure it is in good working order and follow all safety precautions. Never operate lanterns, heaters, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.

Additional safety tips are posted at https://www.appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx .”

Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. They ask businesses and the public that have electric service to help by immediately reducing electricity use as much as possible without sacrificing safety.

Appalachian Power is making this emergency request in coordination with PJM – the regional power grid operator.

Please reduce your electricity use by:

PJM and Appalachian Power ask that customers take these actions until 10 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022, to help ensure adequate power supplies. Customers’ combined actions can reduce overall electricity demand and ease the emergency situation. Customers should use electricity needed for personal safety and protect against property damage. Minor adjustments to thermostats and other measures can make a significant difference.

“We are actively working with PJM and other regional utilities to minimize the impact of this event on our customers,” said Aaron Walker, Appalachian Power president and chief operating officer. “We understand that cutting back on electricity use can be inconvenient and uncomfortable, especially during the holidays. This is a necessary step to prevent broader power interruptions, and we appreciate our customers’ efforts.”

