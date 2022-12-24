ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM exploded Thursday after police say two men set off a device at a Wells Fargo in Philadelphia.

Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine at the branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood.

It is believed that someone may have tried to pry open the machine before detonating the explosive just after 4 a.m. The suspects did not get any money from the machine.

This ATM had been targeted before, according to a resident in the neighborhood.

“I heard a big boom,” said Gregory Tucker.

The last incident was reportedly about 6 months ago, he said.

“There was money out here,” Tucker added. “I was hoping there was some money out here today.”

