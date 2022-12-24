Families without power spend Christmas Eve at warming shelters

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For more than 24 hours Harry Zulauf and his family visiting from Northern Virginia have been without power.

“We were hopeful that everything was going to be fine. Well last night they stayed over, and it was cold,” said Zulauf.

They all huddled by the fire pit, but the cold was overpowering. With no running hot water, they decided to go to the library.

“This is a warm place and it’s for everybody and it’s a lot better than our place right now,” explained Zulauf. “So, we’re having fun.”

As power outages increased, officials opened a warming shelter at Roanoke County’s public library.

“If we could provide a sanctuary for them to come in and take a break. Buy some time and hopefully their power will get back on and they can have their Christmas festivities going again,” said Roanoke County Deputy Fire Chief Dustin Campbell.

Appalachian Power Spokesperson George Porter said the wind gust on Friday prevented them from restoring power.

“So, we were out there working trying to get power restored but it seems like every time we restore 100 people, we lose 300,” Porter.

Appalachian Power is still assessing the damage in Roanoke County.

“We’re driving around. We’re trying to figure out how many poles do we need. Do we need to bring in additional tree crews? How much wire do we need,” explained Porter.

There is no estimated time on when power will be restored. Impacting Christmas traditions.

“We were going to cook our traditional breakfast of egg casserole and cinnamon rolls,” said Zulauf. “Can’t do that tomorrow unless we get the power.”

The family may pack up their ingredients and drive to northern Virginia. Because it’s not about the place. It’s about the people surrounding you during Christmas.

“We get together and that’s what we’ve been looking forward for a long time. So, we’ll spend a couple of days with this family,” added Zulauf. “And then our other family will be joining us whether it’s here or in Northern Virginia. But that’s what it’s about isn’t it?”

