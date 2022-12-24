Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season

Lighting up the night is a holiday tradition just outside of the Grandin Village each year.
Lighting up the night is a holiday tradition just outside of the Grandin Village each year.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season.

“We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.

Rimkis and Sarah Palmer took their display and ran with it.

“Eventually it kind of progressed down the neighborhood, every year we buy a few new things,” said Rimkis.

For Rimkis and Palmer, they get the most enjoyment with the amount of cars and people that go out of their way to see it.

“The best part of this is just watching people come by, limos, assisted living, kids and just having a good ole time,” said Rimkis.

They also enjoy the effort that the majority of the neighborhood takes in being a part of it.

“It warms my heart, it really does,” said Palmer.

“As a kid, I never got to do this or see this,” said Rimkis.

It’s a holiday tradition that each person in the neighborhood is looking forward to continuing for many years to come.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AEP
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
Strong winds, flash freeze and dangerously low wind chill values.
Weather Alert Day Friday! Main concerns- flash freeze, strong winds and dangerous wind chills
Surveillance photos from Food City thefts
Police looking for couple possibly involved in supermarket theft ring

Latest News

A downed tree in Roanoke County following the high winds from Thursday and Friday's winter storm.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia
Available Pulaski Co. Warming Shelters
Roanoke Fire-EMS Readies For Extreme Cold
Last Minute Holiday Shopping At River Ridge