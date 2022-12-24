A neighborhood tradition lights up the night during the holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Just outside of the Grandin Village, rows and rows of houses are decorated each year for the holiday season.

“We’ve been in this neighborhood for about three and a half years, and when we first moved in, this was our Christmas present for each other,” said Bob Rimkis, talking about his lit up house with dozens of Christmas displays in the yard.

Rimkis and Sarah Palmer took their display and ran with it.

“Eventually it kind of progressed down the neighborhood, every year we buy a few new things,” said Rimkis.

For Rimkis and Palmer, they get the most enjoyment with the amount of cars and people that go out of their way to see it.

“The best part of this is just watching people come by, limos, assisted living, kids and just having a good ole time,” said Rimkis.

They also enjoy the effort that the majority of the neighborhood takes in being a part of it.

“It warms my heart, it really does,” said Palmer.

“As a kid, I never got to do this or see this,” said Rimkis.

It’s a holiday tradition that each person in the neighborhood is looking forward to continuing for many years to come.

