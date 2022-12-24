One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police.

The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.

Catherine V. Elam, 75 of Brookneal, was a passenger in the Dodge and died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt in the vehicle.

Ihtishan Ashraf, 22 of Richmond, was driving the Dodge was left with minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The Lincoln was being driven by Sarah M. Shaffer, 33 of Lynchburg, who was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Charges are yet to be determined.

