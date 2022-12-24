Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

(KWQC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police.

The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.

Catherine V. Elam, 75 of Brookneal, was a passenger in the Dodge and died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt in the vehicle.

Ihtishan Ashraf, 22 of Richmond, was driving the Dodge was left with minor injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The Lincoln was being driven by Sarah M. Shaffer, 33 of Lynchburg, who was wearing a seatbelt and suffered minor injuries.

Charges are yet to be determined.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

AEP
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
Water authority offers tips to protect pipes in freezing weather
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
Strong winds, flash freeze and dangerously low wind chill values.
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous cold, wind chills the biggest weather concern this weekend
A downed tree in Roanoke County following the high winds from Thursday and Friday's winter storm.
Thousands still without power in southwest Virginia

Latest News

Pope warns Vatican staff an ‘elegant demon’ lurks among them
ATM explodes at bank in Philadelphia
Plant accidentally harvested into spinach causes people to hallucinate in Australia
Credit: VA State Police
57-year-old missing out of Fairfax Co.