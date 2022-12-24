Original E.T. model from 1982 classic sells for $2.6 million at auction
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - E.T. has surfaced, and will be going to a new home.
CBS News reports that the original animatronic model from the classic film sold for $2.6 million at Julien’s Auctions in collaboration with Turner Classic Movies.
The same two-day sale yielded auctions of Robert DeNiro’s Raging Bull gloves and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor hammer.
One of the bikes used in the film’s famous getaway scene also sold for $115,000.
