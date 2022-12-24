Plant accidentally harvested into spinach causes people to hallucinate in Australia

NEW SOUTH WALES, Aus. (WDBJ) - You read that write.

According the New York Times, ordinary customers at grocery stores in Australia experienced anticholinergic syndromes of hallucination caused by a plant in the Solanaceae family, which includes nightshade, jimson weed and mandrake root.

These types of plants or drugs inhibit the brain chemical, acetylcholine, which is linked to memory, thinking and the visual system, according to Dominic ffytche, a professor of visual psychiatry at King’s College London.

“Acetylcholine can also be lost naturally and is linked to Alzheimer’s, some type of dementias and other neurodegenerative diseases, he said.

Hallucinations caused by a suppression or loss of acetylcholine tend to be “formed,” Professor ffytche said, that is concrete and recognizable, usually taking the form of people, objects and landscapes. This is distinct from “unformed” hallucinations, when people might see shapes, patterns and colors.”

As for the Australian shoppers, “They’re unable to see properly, they’re confused, they’re having hallucinations,” Darren Roberts, the medical director of New South Wales’s Poisons Information Center added.

Over 100 people reported symptoms, with at least 54 who have sought medical help, after eating baby spinach that the authorities believe to be tainted. Four major grocery chains have recalled products containing the product.

