Pope warns Vatican staff an ‘elegant demon’ lurks among them

(Source: Vatican Media/CNN)
By NICOLE WINFIELD
Published: Dec. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has warned Vatican bureaucrats to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an “elegant demon” that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith.

Once again, Francis used his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia to put the cardinals, bishops and priests who work in the Holy See on notice that they are by no means beyond reproach and are in fact particularly vulnerable to evil.

Francis said Thursday that Vatican bureaucrats are in fact “in greater danger than all others, because we are beset by the ‘elegant demon’ who does not make a loud entrance, but comes with flowers in his hand.”

Copyright 2022 AP. All rights reserved.

