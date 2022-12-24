Birthdays
Roanoke Co. bringing warming shelter to library

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 23, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A warming shelter will be available from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 24 at South Co. Library (6303 Merriman Road) for individuals to also have coffee and charge phones.

The weather of Friday has left many residences without power that are primarily in the southwest area, according to the announcement from Roanoke Co.

The actual library is closed for the holiday. The entrance for those seeking the warming shelter is on the side of the building.

